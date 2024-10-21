We chat with Little Big Town about their new Christmas album

Celebrating their 25th anniversary as one of country music’s most successful groups, multi-platinum GRAMMY® Award-winning four-piece Little Big Town – comprised of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook – will join forces with longtime friends and collaborators Sugarland for the upcoming U.S. tour titled, Take Me Home Tour, after the recently released rendition from the two bands of the Phil Collins classic. Their version gave the song a fresh new meaning but leaves us with a familiar longing.

The Take Me Home US tour kicks off on October 24 in Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena and runs through December 2024, with stops in Boston, Pittsburgh, Austin, and more, before concluding on December 13 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. The closing night is a special Nashville homecoming for the band as it’ll be their first show in town since 2017’s iconic sold-out 10-night residency at Ryman Auditorium.

For tickets visit https://www.littlebigtown.com/tour/#/