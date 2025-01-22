Watch Now
We chat with local author, Leah Rise, about her new children's book

We talk to local mom and author Leah Rise about her new book Maverick a Million, an inspirational bedtime story about strength and courage! To purchase the book visit https://www.amazon.com/Maverick-Million-Inspirational-Childrens-Strength/dp/B0DHG45XTM

