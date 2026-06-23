We chat with local author Shaniqua Cousins about how to Live Well!

Live Well is a grounded, practical guide for anyone who wants to feel better in their body, clearer in their mind, and more joyful in their daily life—without extremes, guilt, or burnout.

If you’ve ever struggled to stay consistent, felt overwhelmed by wellness advice, or wondered why “doing all the right things” still doesn’t feel sustainable, this book meets you where you are.

Shaniqua Cousins blends lived experience, coaching insight, and everyday wellness practices to help readers build habits that actually last. Rather than chasing perfection, Live Well focuses on intentional choices—small, repeatable actions that support health, clarity, and connection over time.

Inside, you’ll find:

A simple framework for creating consistency without pressure



Coaching-inspired reflections that reconnect you with your values



Nourishing, approachable recipes designed for real life



Guidance around food, movement, rest, and self-trust



This is not a quick fix or a rigid plan. It’s a supportive companion for readers who want wellness to feel human, flexible, and integrated into everyday life.

Whether you’re starting fresh, recalibrating, or simply looking for a more sustainable way forward, Live Well offers practical guidance and steady encouragement—one intentional choice at a time.

If you’re ready to build habits that support not just your health, but a life that feels aligned, connected, and joyful, this book was written for you.

We chat with author Shaniqua Cousins

Live Well: Creating a Lifestyle of Consistency and Intentionality [amazon.com]

