We catch up with the star of the new Young Sheldon spin off, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage! Montana Jordan who plays Georgie tells Lelan about playing a dad on camera and his new role as Dad himself! You can watch Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage on News Channel 5 every Thursday night at 7 p.m.!
We chat with Montana Jordan, star of "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage!
