Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

We chat with Rita Wilson about her upcoming Nashville performance!

We chat with Rita Wilson about her upcoming Nashville performance
Posted

Rita Wilson, a multi-talented singer, songwriter actor and producer, will appear with the Nashville Symphony in her first-ever concert with a full orchestra at the Nashville Symphony!

This one-night-only exploration of classic popular music and storytelling is presented and curated by Rita herself, where she will share her authentic artistic vision and deep love of music. Rita's passion for creating and interpreting music and the stories behind each song is infectious, making for an unforgettable evening.

For tickets visit NashvilleSymphony.org

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes