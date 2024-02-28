We chat with singer Kayla Wass about the Indie Country Showdown!

Center Stage Live is proud to announce Kayla Wass as the Week one winner of the Indie Country Showdown. The Indie Country Showdown consists of four straight weeks of intense competition as Center Stage Live presents the top 20 rising indie country artists in the greater Nashville region chosen by a mix of fan votes and Nashville music industry professionals. For tickets log on to www.indiecountryshowdown.com
Posted at 12:12 PM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 13:12:31-05
Center Stage Live is proud to announce Kayla Wass as the Week one winner of the Indie Country Showdown. The Indie Country Showdown consists of four straight weeks of intense competition as Center Stage Live presents the top 20 rising indie country artists in the greater Nashville region chosen by a mix of fan votes and Nashville music industry professionals. For tickets log on to www.indiecountryshowdown.com
