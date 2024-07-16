Watch Now
We chat with stars of the new movie "Twisters" Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones!

NewsChannel 5
Posted at 7:56 AM, Jul 16, 2024

Lelan and Heather are hosting the Nashville premiere of the new Summer blockbuster “Twisters” starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones! We chat with the two stars ahead of the movie release and give them a quiz on their meteorological knowledge! Catch Twisters in theaters opening this Friday, July 19th
For more information visit https://www.twisters-movie.com/

