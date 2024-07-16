Lelan and Heather are hosting the Nashville premiere of the new Summer blockbuster “Twisters” starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones! We chat with the two stars ahead of the movie release and give them a quiz on their meteorological knowledge! Catch Twisters in theaters opening this Friday, July 19th
For more information visit https://www.twisters-movie.com/
We chat with stars of the new movie "Twisters" Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones!
Posted at 7:56 AM, Jul 16, 2024
Lelan and Heather are hosting the Nashville premiere of the new Summer blockbuster “Twisters” starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones! We chat with the two stars ahead of the movie release and give them a quiz on their meteorological knowledge! Catch Twisters in theaters opening this Friday, July 19th
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.