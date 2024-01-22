Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

We chat with the actors in the new movie "The Kitchen" airing now on Netflix

We chat with the actors in the new Netfilx moving "The Kitchen" set in a dystopian London
Posted at 12:25 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 13:25:09-05

We chat with the actors in the new Netfilx moving "The Kitchen" set in a dystopian London where the gap between rich and poor has been stretched to its limits.

All forms of social housing have been eradicated and only The Kitchen remains. A community that refuses to move out of the place they call home. This is where we meet a solitary Izi, living here by necessity and desperately trying to find a way out, and a 12-year-old Benji, who has lost his mother and is searching for a family.

We follow our unlikely pair as they struggle to forge a relationship in a system that is stacked against them. : The Kitchen airs on Netflix now

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018