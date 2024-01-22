We chat with the actors in the new movie "The Kitchen" airing now on Netflix

We chat with the actors in the new Netfilx moving "The Kitchen" set in a dystopian London where the gap between rich and poor has been stretched to its limits.

All forms of social housing have been eradicated and only The Kitchen remains. A community that refuses to move out of the place they call home. This is where we meet a solitary Izi, living here by necessity and desperately trying to find a way out, and a 12-year-old Benji, who has lost his mother and is searching for a family.

We follow our unlikely pair as they struggle to forge a relationship in a system that is stacked against them. : The Kitchen airs on Netflix now

