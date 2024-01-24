Watch Now
We chat with the author of the new suspense novel "Anna O"

Anna O by Mathew Blake is the wholly original story of a young woman who seemingly commits a double murder while sleepwalking
Posted at 12:35 PM, Jan 24, 2024
"Anna O" by Mathew Blake is the wholly original story of a young woman who seemingly commits a double murder while sleepwalking (and then never opens her eyes again), and the forensic psychiatrist who alone can get to the truth.

The much-anticipated debut novel is a standalone masterpiece of suspense, intrigue and mystery which generated buzz among publishers even before it was bought in a feverish auction prompting a rights frenzy with a record-breaking 16 international offers within 48 hours of submission. Anna O is available where ever you buy books

To learn more about the author visit
https://matthew-blake.com/

