We chat with the cast members from Mrs. Doubtfire now playing at TPAC

Actors Aaron Kaburick and Nik Alexander talked about their roles in the hit Broadway musical, Mrs. Doubtfire. Based on the beloved film and directed by four-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. Mrs. Doubtfire runs November 7-12 at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center. Click here for tickets: https://www.tpac.org/event/2023-11-07-to-2023-11-12-mrs-doubtfire/. The Tennessee Performing Arts Center is located at 505 Deaderick St. in downtown Nashville. Visit www.tpac.org for more information.
Posted at 1:37 PM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 14:37:31-05
