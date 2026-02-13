We chat with the cast of Fat Ham now playing at TPAC!

James Ijames’ Pulitzer Prize-winning reinvention of Hamlet brings Shakespeare’s classic into the modern South with humor, heart, and barbecue. Juicy, a young black man, grapples with his father’s ghost, family expectations, and the cycle of violence that haunts them all. Will he seek revenge or carve out a new path? Fat Ham is a fresh, funny, and deeply moving look at identity, duty, and breaking free.

Thank you to Edley's BBQ for providing the great food for our us today in studio!

