We chat with the cast of Fat Ham now playing at TPAC!

James Ijames’ Pulitzer Prize-winning reinvention of Hamlet brings Shakespeare’s classic into the modern South with humor, heart, and barbecue. Juicy, a young black man, grapples with his father’s ghost, family expectations, and the cycle of violence that haunts them all. Will he seek revenge or carve out a new path? Fat Ham is a fresh, funny, and deeply moving look at identity, duty, and breaking free.

Thank you to Edley's BBQ for providing the great food for our us today in studio!

You can get tickets and learn more here
https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/fat-ham-14665

