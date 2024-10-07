We catch up with the cast of OBX to celebrate season 4 premiering on Netflix! We talk about what new adventures and enemies the cast will face in the new season and what they are excited for fans to see! Catch part one of season 4 airing October 10th and part 2 coming November 7th!
We chat with the cast of Outer Banks ahead of their season 4 premier on Netflix!
