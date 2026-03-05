We chat with the cast of SUFFS now playing at TPAC!

Direct from Broadway, comes the acclaimed Tony Award-winning musical SUFFS about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. From the singular mind of history-making artist Shaina Taub, this “thrilling, inspiring and dazzlingly entertaining” (Variety) new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. Winner of the Outer Critics’ Circle Award for Best New Musical.

SUFFS is playing now through March 8th at TPAC

to learn more visit

https://www.tpac.org/