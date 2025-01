Start the new year with a humorous, yet deeply touching, story rooted in Southern family scandal. Studio Tenn will present a limited run of the award-winning play “Crimes of the Heart” on the Turner Theater stage at The Factory from January 30 through February 9, 2025.

Tickets start as low as $40 and are available at studiotenn.org [studiotenn.org], the Turner Theater box office in The Factory or by calling (615) 541-8200.