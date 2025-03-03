We chat with the cast of the new film, "Queen of the Ring"

We chat with the cast of the new movie “Queen of the Ring!” In a time when pro wrestling for women was illegal all over the United States, a small town single mother embraces the danger as she dominates America's most masculine sport and becomes the first million dollar female athlete in history. You can catch this movie out March 7th in theaters
