We chat with the cast of TINA- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at TPAC

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA–THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is running now – Feb. 18, 2024
Tennessee Performing Arts Center
tpac.org for tickets
Posted at 8:30 AM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 09:30:48-05
An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA–THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is running now – Feb. 18, 2024
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.