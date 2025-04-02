Watch Now
We chat with The Choir Room about their tour, and how you can sing with them!

We talk to the Choir Room about their concert!
The Choir Room is a non-profit, multi-racial, multi-generational, multi-economic, non-denominational family of singers and musicians where everyone has a voice. Since May of 2022, The Choir Room's community has grown to over 5,000 people with 400+ attending each monthly gathering. We are a family of many voices where each one has a place and a part, not only in singing songs together, but also speaking up for the forgotten and overlooked. We believe the message of gospel music is good news, and combined with the breathtaking choir sound, transforms the local community and beautifully cultivates relationships and partnerships within it. The Choir Room fosters uplifting, diverse gatherings in a sacred yet joyful space where singers and musicians enjoy classic and modern gospel choir music on a regular basis.

For more information visit choirisback.com

