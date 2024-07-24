Watch Now
We chat with the couple from the new Netflix documentary "Skywalkers"

Posted at 9:14 AM, Jul 24, 2024

A daring couple travels worldwide to climb the 118-story megatall skyscraper, Merdeka 118, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, attempting a bold acrobatic stunt on the spire to salvage both their career and relationship. We chat with the couple about their daring adventures. You can stream the Skywalkers on Netflix

