We chat with the husband and wife duo behind Snapper Creek Jerky!

The Company and the Founders

Phil Cornell and Marion Delaney started selling their jerky in 2024 soon after getting married and moving to Nashville. Phil loves being creative in the kitchen and started testing out different jerky flavors in his mini air fryer back in 2022. Marion was a loyal taste tester of every variation. Pretty soon, they knew he had created something great.

Always a romantic, Phil chose the name Snapper Creek in homage of the canal close to where Marion grew up. Together, they’ve turned a household recipe into a business grounded in flavor, nutrition, and fun.

Our Mission

At Snapper Creek we believe in transparency. We know that supporting us by buying jerky is a decision that you (not just your mouth and stomach) want to feel good about. So we want to be transparent about how we are accomplishing our two big community goals. First, we want to be able to pay our employees as much as they deserve. Second, we want to be able to contribute to the fight against food insecurity.

Donation Transparency

Current Jerky Value given in 2026 (Updated 5/1/2026): $1,132

Each month we donate 1 out of every 25 bags sold to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee. Hunger undermines concentration, memory, and classroom performance, and those setbacks compound into broader educational and economic inequality. We know that every child deserves the fuel to learn, grow, and thrive.

Snapper Creek Jerky Co.