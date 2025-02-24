We chat with the new CBS daytime drama, Beyond the Gates!

During this Black History Month, CBS will launch BEYOND THE GATES, the first one-hour daytime drama to feature a primarily black & multicultural cast. The show’s actors & producers discuss the daytime drama’s historical significance with Lelan! Don’t miss the series premiere of the new daytime drama series BEYOND THE GATES on Monday, Feb. 24 and airing weekdays (2:00-3:00 PM, ET; 1:00-2:00 PM, PT) on CBS and streaming on Paramount+

