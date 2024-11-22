Watch Now
We chat with the stars of "Little Women's Christmas" premiering Saturday on GAC!

We chat with the stars of “Little Women’s Christmas” a new holiday moving premiering this Saturday on Great American County! A Little Women’s Christmas is a contemporary retelling of the beloved classic novel, following the lives and loves of the March sisters in a small Tennessee town at Christmas. Jo March is played by Jillian Murray, Trevor Donovan is Friedrich “Fritz” Baehr, Meg March is played by Jen Lilley, Laura Osnes plays Beth March, Julia Reilly is Amy March, and John is played by Jesse Hutch. The one-and-only Gladys Knight performs “Joy.”

To learn more about the cast visit greatamericanfamily.com

