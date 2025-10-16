We chat with the stars of the new SHERIFF COUNTRY on CBS

Morena Baccarin stars as straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox, the stepsister of Cal Fire’s division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (W. Earl Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Sheriff Country is an expansion of the universe of the hit drama series Fire Country.

You can catch SHERIFF COUNTRY right here on NewsChannel 5 premiering this Friday October 17th