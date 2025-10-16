Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

We chat with the stars of the new SHERIFF COUNTRY on CBS

Sheriff Country on CBS
Sheriff Country on CBS
Posted

Morena Baccarin stars as straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox, the stepsister of Cal Fire’s division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (W. Earl Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. Sheriff Country is an expansion of the universe of the hit drama series Fire Country.

You can catch SHERIFF COUNTRY right here on NewsChannel 5 premiering this Friday October 17th

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes