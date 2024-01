Embarking on an exciting adventure to find love, three American men and twelve international women are traveling from across the world to live on a remote paradise island together in TLC's newest relationship series, "LOVE & TRANSLATION" and here's the twist: none of the women speak English and none of the men speak other languages.

Host Sangita and cast member, Tripp share more about the series.

