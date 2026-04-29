We chat with this years class of inductees to the The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum

The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum inducted its ninth class during a sold-out ceremony at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, honoring Dann Huff; Dolly Parton, recipient of the Industry Icon Award; George Thorogood & The Destroyers; John Boylan, recipient of the Producer Award; Keith Urban; Leland Sklar; Michael McDonald; and Nicky Hopkins (posthumously). Cole and Heather chatted with the inductees about the big night!

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