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We chat with this years class of inductees to the The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum

We chat with the 2026 inductees of the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum
We chat with the 2026 inductees of the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum
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The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum inducted its ninth class during a sold-out ceremony at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, honoring Dann Huff; Dolly Parton, recipient of the Industry Icon Award; George Thorogood & The Destroyers; John Boylan, recipient of the Producer Award; Keith Urban; Leland Sklar; Michael McDonald; and Nicky Hopkins (posthumously). Cole and Heather chatted with the inductees about the big night!

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