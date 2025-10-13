We check out what's new this year at Cheekwood Harvest!

As the crisp air arrives and the leaves put on nature’s final show of the year, fall magic returns at Cheekwood Harvest.

The fall festival continues after dusk at our new Harvest NIGHTS on Thursdays, with special events including pumpkin painting, salsa night, Oktoberfest, and a costume party. A Jack-o’-Lantern Topiary towers front and center in the Bradford Robertson Color Garden, elevated by more than 150 jack-o’-lanterns artfully carved in Cheekwood style!

The family-friendly, spooky adventure continues to the Scarecrow Trail, where you can take a stroll and enjoy this year’s theme “A Hint of Haunts.” Dance to live music in the beer garden, snap photos beneath the arches of the Color Garden, and pick the perfect pumpkins to take home. It’s a fun, festive, outing to take in the autumn beauty and make lasting memories at Cheekwood.