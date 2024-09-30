Watch Now
We get a look at Nashville's first interior design coffee table book

"Living Inside Art: Nashville Interiors, Exteriors and Gardens" by Darcy Heaser, is Nashville's first interior design coffee table book, showcasing the homes of multiple East Nashville artists. Exploring a diverse range of artistic mediums - from acrylic paintings and textile art to garden installations and interior design - this visually striking book makes a wonderful gift for anyone who appreciates the creativity and artistry found throughout Nashville.

For more information, visit Living Inside Art: Nashville Interiors, Exteriors and Gardens (Pre-Order 11/1) | Novelette (novelettebooksellers.com)

