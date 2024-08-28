We get a look inside the brand new Fogg Street Lawn Club

Our team heads inside the new Fogg Street Lawn Club in Nashville!

"Fogg Street Lawn Club offers multiple levels of entertainment, boasting an 8000 sqft rooftop pub with one of the best views of the Nashville skyline and a 2,500-square-foot indoor soccer and rugby pub where you can enjoy a British-inspired entrée with your favorite pint or whiskey while cheering on your favorite club," their website said.

It is your spot to also try out lawn bowling on their rooftop!

"Originating in the 12th century, Lawn Bowling is a strategic, challenging and fun sport that can be enjoyed by anyone. It is played on a large smooth grass surface called a “green”. It is very similar to Bocce Ball," the club's website said.

You can learn more at www.foggstreet.com