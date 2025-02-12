Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

We get a preview of DINE Nashville's chef collab dinner with Mimo x Zuzu

TOTT Fullscreen.png
NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
TOTT Fullscreen.png
Posted

On February 21, Mimo Restaurant and Bar will host visiting Chefs Jordan Hoffman and Sang Park for “Mimo x Zuzu,” a special four-course dinner celebrating the flavors of Italy and Asia. The dinner is part of DINE Nashville, the city-wide restaurant and dining month hosted by the Nashville CVC. Reservations can be made through OpenTable, by visiting mimorestaurant.com or by calling Mimo directly

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes