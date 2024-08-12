Watch Now
We get a preview of Joe Kelly's Big Music Jam!

oe Kelly’s Big Damn Music Jam announces the lineup for their August 14 show at Nashville’s legendary listening room, 3rd & Lindsley. Following a wildly successful standing room only show at the Whiskey Bent Saloon during the recent CMA Fest, Joe Kelly’s Big Damn Music Jam is thrilled to announce the artists for the monthly residency’s kickoff event. Artists performing that night will include blues, country, and rock artist Lil Skinny, bluegrass, traditional county, and gospel songbird Val Storey, brother and sister country pop duo Juna & Joey, rising country teen sensation Brooklyn Summer, country-Americana brothers’ trio Flat River Band, and country, rock, and Western band The Faster Horses.

Doors will open at 6:00 pm. The all-ages free show will kick off at 7:00 pm

