We get a preview of the 2nd annual Franklin Summer Bash

Posted at 7:58 AM, Jul 16, 2024

The 2nd annual Franklin summer Bash is back with another year of epic performances featuring artists from this season of “American Idol” and “Th Voice”! We chat with singer, Maddi Jane, who was on the recent season of The Voice, about what it was like to work with Chance the Rapper and what’s next for her! The Franklin Summer Bash is happening Saturday, July 20th at 7:30pm in Liberty Hall at the Factory at Franklin. For more information visit http://www.franklinsummerbash.com/

