We get a preview of the Music City Jerk Festival

A Caribbean block party is spicing up music city! Chef John Comrie joins us on the show to tell us more about the festival and give us a taste of the great food you can try! The Music City Jerk Festival takes place Saturday, August 17th from 1 pm to 7:30 pm at Walk of Fame Park right next to Brdigestone Arena! For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/nashvillejerkfest/
Posted
and last updated
A Caribbean block party is spicing up music city! Chef John Comrie joins us on the show to tell us more about the festival and give us a taste of the great food you can try! The Music City Jerk Festival takes place Saturday, August 17th from 1 pm to 7:30 pm at Walk of Fame Park right next to Brdigestone Arena! For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/nashvillejerkfest/
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.