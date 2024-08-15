We get a preview of the Music City Jerk Festival

A Caribbean block party is spicing up music city! Chef John Comrie joins us on the show to tell us more about the festival and give us a taste of the great food you can try! The Music City Jerk Festival takes place Saturday, August 17th from 1 pm to 7:30 pm at Walk of Fame Park right next to Brdigestone Arena! For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/nashvillejerkfest/

