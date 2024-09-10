We get a preview of the Nashville Children's Theatre's new season

The Nashville Children’s Theatre stops by the studio to give us a preview of their new show “The Best School Year Ever!” This will kick off their 2024-25 season and is the last production for the theatre’s artistic director, Ernie Nolan. The play runs from Sept. 7-29th for tickets visit NashvilleChildrensTheatre.org
