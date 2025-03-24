We get a preview of the Purity Moosic City Dairy Dash!

The Purity Moosic City Dairy Dash is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The race is serving as a nonprofit of choice, with proceeds going to support the YWCA's domestic violence services.

Organizers explain that the Dairy Dash is unique in that it selects a different charity to support each year, focusing on impactful causes! This year, the event is expected to raise six figures for the YWCA, which will go towards their shelter and support programs for women and children in the community.

The milestone 25th anniversary is also special as it coincides with Purity Dairy's 100th year of providing dairy products to the Nashville area. To celebrate, the Dairy Dash will feature a giant party at the finish line, complete with ice cream sandwiches, Purity chocolate milk, and mac and cheese.

