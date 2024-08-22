Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

We get a preview of the Red Bull Tennessee Knockout event happening downtown

The Red Bull Tennessee Knockout (TKO) Prologue[redbull.com] will transform the iconic scenes of Lower Broadway into a dirt bike course for a single-day, man and machine knockout-style event. The man-made course will see 16 competing riders drop out of Luke’s 32 Bridge rooftop bar on an 94-foot style ramp for the first-time as they race through enduro-style features including a combination of tires, jersey barriers, logs and a whoop section. The fun starts tonight at 7 p.m. Attendance is free and open to everyone!

