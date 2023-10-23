We get a preview of the Titans new Oilers throwback gear!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans debut their new Oilers throwback jerseys this weekend! We get a sneak peek at some of the retro gear you'll see on the players - AND fans. You can get the Tennessee Titans Throwback Oilers Jerseys and other gear in the collection, at the official Titans Pro Shop at 1 Titans Way at Nissan Stadium here in Nashville and their website at https://shop.tennesseetitans.com/
Posted at 11:56 AM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 12:56:41-04
