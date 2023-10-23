Watch Now
We get a preview of the Titans new Oilers throwback gear!

The Tennessee Titans will debut their new Oilers jerseys this weekend. Kate Guerra shows us some of the gear you can also wear to the game!
Posted at 11:56 AM, Oct 23, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans debut their new Oilers throwback jerseys this weekend! We get a sneak peek at some of the retro gear you'll see on the players - AND fans. You can get the Tennessee Titans Throwback Oilers Jerseys and other gear in the collection, at the official Titans Pro Shop at 1 Titans Way at Nissan Stadium here in Nashville and their website at https://shop.tennesseetitans.com/

