We get a preview of Zoolumination happening at the Nashville Zoo

Mallory Immel and Jessica Knox from Nashville Zoo introduced us to a Red-Tailed Boa and gave us a preview of the Zoolumination Festival. Zoolumination runs nightly through January 7, 2024, and then Thursdays through Sundays from January 11 through February 4. Visit https://www.nashvillezoo.org/zoolumination to learn more. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pk, Nashville, TN 37211.
Posted at 12:03 PM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 13:03:22-05
Mallory Immel and Jessica Knox from Nashville Zoo introduced us to a Red-Tailed Boa and gave us a preview of the Zoolumination Festival. Zoolumination runs nightly through January 7, 2024, and then Thursdays through Sundays from January 11 through February 4. Visit https://www.nashvillezoo.org/zoolumination to learn more. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pk, Nashville, TN 37211.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.