We get a preview of Zoolumination happening at the Nashville Zoo

Mallory Immel and Jessica Knox from Nashville Zoo introduced us to a Red-Tailed Boa and gave us a preview of the Zoolumination Festival. Zoolumination runs nightly through January 7, 2024, and then Thursdays through Sundays from January 11 through February 4. Visit https://www.nashvillezoo.org/zoolumination to learn more. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pk, Nashville, TN 37211.

