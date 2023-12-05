Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

We get holiday decorating tips from Simply Southern Cottage

Simply Southern Cottage home renovator and designer Sara McDaniel showed how to make a holiday tablescape using items from your yard.
Posted at 8:57 AM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 09:57:52-05

Simply Southern Cottage home renovator and designer Sara McDaniel showed how to make a holiday tablescape using items from your yard.

Sara McDaniel is starring in an episode of In with The Old for Magnolia Network now streaming on Discovery Plus, HBO Max and other streaming platforms.

You can learn more about Sara and her latest projects by visiting https://simplysoutherncottage.com/ or follow @simplysoutherncottage across all social platforms. Connect with Sara today @SimplySouthernCottage on Instagram, Facebook and Tik Tok.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018