We have several ways you can Embrace Your Community!

In this weeks Embrace Your Community we have several opportunities for you to get out and help our neighbors in need!

Debris Removal in Davidson [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Saturday, April 25

With Hands On [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Bordeaux, TN

Age minimum: 18

Help our neighbors by cleaning up debris left by Winter Storm Fern! Volunteer activities include sorting disaster debris on right-of-way into appropriate piles for pick up.

Kidney Health Screening [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Tuesday, April 28

With Tennessee Kidney Foundation [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Midtown Nashville

Age minimum: 18, Age minimum with adult: 16

Volunteers will work one of five stations throughout the screening event while supporting staff wherever necessary. No medical experience is required for volunteers!

Dirt Church [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Tuesday, April 28

With GROW Enrichment [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Donelson, TN

Age minimum:16, Age minimum with adult: 13

This is a family-friendly event!

Dirt Church brings joins those who share interests in the natural world and building community. Activities include weeding and maintaining the garden beds, planting seeds, mulching pathways, and harvesting vegetables.

Honor The Fallen 5K [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

May 1 and May 2

With Memories of Honor [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

College Grove, TN

Age minimum: 14, Age minimum with adult: 12

This is a family-friendly event!

Memories of Honor is looking for volunteer help at the Honor the Fallen 5k! Help is needed with setting up tents, running bag check, and many other tasks throughout the event.

Youth Friendly Debris Removal in Davidson [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]