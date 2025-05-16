We learn about Dungeons & Dragons therapy with The Hope Preserve

- Online Group - Open to anyone in TN - Begins July 17th.
- Popup D&D Workshop - July 2025 - all experience levels welcome
- Hour 1 - Character Creation and Lore - getting the most out of the character creation process for your personal or therapeutic goals
- Hours 2 & 3 - Game Play!
- Adolescent/Teen In-Person Group - Our current teen group’s campaign is under way. Next campaign begins August 13th!
- Adult In-Person Group - We’re building our next campaign now for Fall 2025. We’d love your input on the best day and time to meet - just fill out the form below.
Details:
The DND therapy groups meet here at The Hope Preserve (or online if indicated) for 10 weeks. Groups are limited to 5-6 participants (plus our Therapeutic Game Master Penny Reif) to make sure everyone gets ample play time and processing time.
These table-top RPG groups incorporate mindfulness, creative expression, role-playing, & safely being present with emotions, all while playing DND!
The cost is $85 per session for the 10-session campaign, and includes a DND intro session before the group begins for those new to DND or needing support creating their character. The group cost may be split into 1 payment, 4 payments, or 8 payments (please reach out to us to make arrangements ahead of time if splitting the payment).
Penny will have a brief call with everyone ahead of time to make sure everyone’s needs and goals align for the group, and your card won’t be charged until the group begins.
Please connect with The Hope Preserve office if you have any questions or concerns about the group or signing up, and we hope to adventure with you soon! (See below if you’d like to hear about future groups, or to request a group at an alternate time or online instead of in-person.)