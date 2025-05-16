We learn about Dungeons & Dragons therapy with The Hope Preserve

Online Group - Open to anyone in TN - Begins July 17th.

Popup D&D Workshop - July 2025 - all experience levels welcome

Hour 1 - Character Creation and Lore - getting the most out of the character creation process for your personal or therapeutic goals Hours 2 & 3 - Game Play!

Adolescent/Teen In-Person Group - Our current teen group's campaign is under way. Next campaign begins August 13th!

Adult In-Person Group - We're building our next campaign now for Fall 2025. We'd love your input on the best day and time to meet - just fill out the form below.

Details:

The DND therapy groups meet here at The Hope Preserve (or online if indicated) for 10 weeks. Groups are limited to 5-6 participants (plus our Therapeutic Game Master Penny Reif) to make sure everyone gets ample play time and processing time.

These table-top RPG groups incorporate mindfulness, creative expression, role-playing, & safely being present with emotions, all while playing DND!

The cost is $85 per session for the 10-session campaign, and includes a DND intro session before the group begins for those new to DND or needing support creating their character. The group cost may be split into 1 payment, 4 payments, or 8 payments (please reach out to us to make arrangements ahead of time if splitting the payment).

Penny will have a brief call with everyone ahead of time to make sure everyone’s needs and goals align for the group, and your card won’t be charged until the group begins.