We learn more about the platform 'Wealth of a Woman'

October 28th is the 50th anniversary of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act.

"To honor this significant milestone and foster healthier relationships between women and money, we are thrilled to introduce Wealth of a Woman, a grassroots storytelling initiative designed to empower and inspire women everywhere through hand-crafted resources for women to explore their relationships with money," the Wealth of a Woman website said.

Heather sits down with the two founders to tell us more. Check out their conversation in the video above!