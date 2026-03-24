We learn the art of "junk journaling" from the Nashville Junk Journal Club!

Lelan learns how to "junk journal" with the Nashville Junk Journal Club. Learn more about their next event below:

Come craft with us for a cozy, creative workshop led by Janice, owner of the Nashville Junk Journal Club (@nashvillejunkjournalclub on TikTok)!

This is a guided, step-by-step workshop designed to help you confidently get started or level up your junk journaling style.

This month, you'll specifically learn how to make beautiful Waterfall Pages: a waterfall junk journal is a creative, interactive junk journal style featuring pages or pockets that are staggered to "cascade" or "fall" in stages, allowing multiple layers to be visible at once

What you'll learn/do:

We’ll cover the essentials in a relaxed, hands-on way:

What junk journaling is (and how to find your style)

How to choose a theme + build a page layout

Techniques: making a waterfall page

Tips for collecting + organizing ephemera (without getting overwhelmed)

How to make your pages look cohesive (even with “random” scraps!)

You’ll create multiple starter pages during class and leave with ideas you can repeat at home.

Who this is for:

✅ Total beginners who want a friendly “start here” workshop

✅ Junk journal lovers who want new techniques + inspiration

✅ Anyone who loves paper crafting, scrapbooking, collage, or memory keeping

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/junk-journaling-workshop-make-waterfall-pages-tickets-1985314461999?aff=erellivmlt#location