Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

We learn to make custom bracelets with Little Word Project

A segment on Talk of the Town
Posted

Brittany is showing us a one-of-a-kind way to spread kindness to your friends and family with unique jewelry! She takes us to Little Words Project where you can make your own custom bracelets to wear or pass on! Visit littlewordsproject.com to learn more!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes