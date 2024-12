While you are enjoying your time seeing the holiday lights at Gaylord Opryland’s A Country Christmas make sure to enjoy all the fine dining around the hotel! We take a look at all the restaurant options your family can enjoy! To learn more visit https://christmasatgaylordopryland.marriott.com/

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content paid for by <Gaylord Opryland>. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of NewsChannel 5 Nashville.