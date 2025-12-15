We meet the sweet pup Norman helping patients at Vanderbilt University Medical Center

“Norman, at your Service: My First Day” is the delightfully inspiring story of Norman’s first day of work as a facility dog. Anxious about starting his new job, Norman must find his courage if he wants to put his years of training to use and start helping patients in the hospital. The clever illustrations, rhyming narrative, and meaningful message are sure to strike a chord with anyone facing a new challenge. Whether it’s the first day of school, joining a new team, or even starting a new job – if you’re feeling scared, unprepared, or just nervous, Norman is here and he’s at your service!

to learn more visit here