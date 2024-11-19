We meet the team behind Paint the Town by Numbers!

Meet the makers: Keith and Camilla Spadafino are former art and history teachers from Nashville, Tennessee. Each of their kits begins as an original work of art and are made by hand in Nashville, USA!

Keith and Camilla Spadafino created a series of paint by numbers kits inspired by their teaching experience in Nashville Metro Public Schools. Camilla is a visual art teacher and her husband and business partner is a history teacher. The two of them combined their love for art, story, and history with themes of people, places and things.

