"We Need A Lot of Christmas" at Fiddle Dee Farms

Barry Amato producer of the Fiddle Dee Farms musical production of We Need A Lot of Christmas talked about what you can expect when you go to the holiday dinner and show. The Fiddle Dee Farms dinner show, We Need A Lot of Christmas, runs through Friday, December 23. Times are Fridays at 7:30pm and Saturdays at 1pm and 7pm, at The Barn at Fiddle Dee Farms. located at 7504 Swift Rd, Greenbrier, TN 37073. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.christmasdinnershow.com/.