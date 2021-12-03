Watch
We Need A Lot of Christmas Dinner Show

We check out the fun christmas show at Fiddle Dee Farms
Posted at 12:00 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 13:00:24-05

Barry and Dari Anne Amato the producers of Nashville’s newest must-see holiday event, “We Need A Lot of Christmas” gave us a preview of the show. "We Need A Lot of Christmas" features three of your favorite actors from Chaffin's Barn Dinner Theater. This entertaining evening includes a delicious dinner, plus the show with familiar Christmas tunes, creative and hilarious skits, and magical illusions by award-winning magician Bruce Amato. "We Need A Lot of Christmas" Dinner Show at The Barn at Fiddle Dee Farms runs through December 31, with evening and matinee performances on select dates, and a special New Year's Eve performance and celebration. For tickets and more information, visit www.christmasdinnershow.com. This segment is paid for by Fiddle Dee Farms.

