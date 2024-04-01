We play "Cake or Fake" with Nosh Desserts

Local chef London Johnson is playing “cake or fake” with our hosts today! She is known for her talents making cakes look like real life items. London recently started her own Dessert business called “Nosh Desserts.” If you would like to shop her sweets you can find her at:
The Nashville Black Market
April 5 from 6-10pm
Nashville Food Faire
April 6 from 11-4pm
Nashville Wine and Food Festival
April 27 from 5:30-9:30pm
Orders can be placed by phone, email, the link in our Instagram, or through direct messaging.
Phone: (615) 581-2054
Email: cakesandmore@nothinglikenosh.com
Instagram: @nosh_desserts
TikTok: @lcjbakes
Mailing Address: 5016 Centennial Blvd, Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37209