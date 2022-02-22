Steven Komarnitsky owner of We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym showed how their therapeutic equipment and play areas are geared towards children of all abilities. We Rock the Spectrum is a unique kid's gym experience that provides sensory-safe play for kids with autism, special needs, and neurotypical development. There is also space for classes, birthday parties, and private events. We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym is located at 113 Murfreesboro Road, Suite 203 Williamson Square, Franklin TN 37064. For more information call (877) 982-4673 or visit info@werockthespectrumfranklin.com. Follow @WRTSFranklinTN on all social platforms.