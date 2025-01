Katelyn Clampett stops by the studio to tell us the inspiration behind her new single "Aspen" and what's next in 2025!

Watch "Aspen" here:

https://soundcloud.com/katelynclampett/aspen/s-wKiiUkfNZFq?si=63d7fc6f198445e9b4158be3ba66c687&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing [soundcloud.com]

Music Videos:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTawCIkNoeo [youtube.com]

Happy to See You - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ssUFufi1aIY [youtube.com]

Official site:

http://www.katelynclampett.com [katelynclampett.com]